ROSE ELLEN WOODHURST
A Mass of Christian Burial for Rose Ellen Woodhurst, 76, of Perry, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 19 at St. William Catholic Church with Father John Henderson and Father Mike Quinn officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery in rural Center.

Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the church. A rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m.. Arrangements are under the direction of Bienhoff Funeral Home.

Mrs. Woodhurst passed away at 9:43 p.m. August 14, 2020 at Monroe Manor Nursing Home in Paris.

She was born in Stoutsville on August 12, 1944, the daughter of Douglas James and Mary Elizabeth Thomas Whelan.

She married Neil Wayne Woodhurst in Perry on July 6, 1963 and he preceded her in death on February 17, 1999.

Other survivors include: one son, Kevin (Carolyn) Woodhurst of Lantana, TX; one daughter, Kelly (Eric) Richards of St. Charles; seven brothers,Steve (Marsha) Whelan,Gerald (Morgan) Whelan and Dan (Shari) Whelan, all of Hannibal, Kenny Whelan of Mexico, Mike (Sheila) Whelan of Douglasville, GA, Brent (Dawn) Whelan of Jefferson City and David Whelan of Columbia; four sisters, Virginia (Don) Cruise of Jefferson City, Ruth Whelan of Thompson Station, TN, Jane (Steve) Hickman of Perry and Debbie (Eddie) Morawitz of Hannibal; five grandchildren, Landon and Lillyan Richards, Tyler, Justin, and Kyle Billings; and five great grandchildren, Greyson, Noah, Caden, Aiden and Avery.

She was preceded in death by one brother, J.D. Whelan.

Mrs. Woodhurst was a lifetime area resident and member of St. William Catholic Church.She worked as a cook at Mexico Veterans Home and was co-owner of Perry Recreation for several years. She enjoyed reading, socializing with friends and spending time with her family.

Pallbearers will be Gerald Whelan, Steve Whelan, Kenny Whelan, Brent Whelan, David Whelan, Mike Whelan and Dan Whelan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kavin Ragon, Keith Ragon and Kyle Campbell.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Cemetery or St. William Altar Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.bienhofffuneralhome.com.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 22, 2020.
