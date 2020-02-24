Home

Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
ROSEA LEE BURKEMPER

ROSEA LEE BURKEMPER Obituary
Rosea Lee Burkemper



Rosea L. Burkemper, 88, of Mexico, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Pin Oaks Living Center.

Funeral Service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 24, at Arnold Funeral Home.

Visitation is 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Rosea was born June 8, 1931, in Louisiana, MO, the daughter of Jesse and Josephine (Rubemeyer) Cox.

In 1948, Rosea married Leroy Herriman and they had a son, Jim Herriman. Leroy passed away in 1956.

Rosea met a gentleman named Ralph Burkemper and on October 5, 1957, they married. They ended up having nine more children, which gave them a total of 10.

They became foster parents and over the years fostered over one hundred children, from toddlers to teenagers.

She loved to read and attended church on a regular basis. Rosea enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. Being a lifelong resident of Audrain County, she worked at King's Daughters as a CNA as well as a realtor for Weatherspoon Realty.

Survivors include her children, Jim (Clare) Herriman, Marty (Judy) Burkemper, Rhonda Bennett, Marie (Bill) Joesting, Bonnie (Kevin) Ahrens, Shirley (John) Thompson, Paula Spellman, Josie Burkemper, Austin Burkemper and Storme Burkemper; 21 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.

Rosea was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, Alma Howes, Harold Cox, Doris Bindel, Jerri Hyde and Bonnie Wortmann.

Memorial donations may be made to or . They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Feb. 24, 2020
