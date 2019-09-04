Home

Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Roy L. Scott

Roy L. Scott Obituary
Roy Leon Scott, 74, of Mexico, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at his home in Mexico.

He was cremated and no services are planned at this time.

Roy was born on Jan. 19, 1945 in Mexico, the son of Claude Scott, Sr. and Virginia (Martin) Scott. On Oct. 17, 1964 he married Faye Presnell in Mexico.

He had worked for Kaiser's/National Refractories for 35 years and also owned and operated RL's Grocery in Santa Fe, MO.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Chris Scott and a son Bryan Scott both of Mexico; four grandchildren, Darren Gooch and Matt Scott both of Mexico, Susan Bissell and Lori Scott both of Moberly; six great-grandchildren; a brother Virgil (Lana) Scott of Jamestown, NC; and a sister-in-law Linda Lineberry of Mexico.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Claudia Doerge and Donna Denham.

www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019
