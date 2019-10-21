|
Ruth Ann Montague passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery in Mexico, MO. A short visitation will be held from 11:00-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at NILSON FUNERAL HOME, 5611 St. Charles Rd., Columbia, MO. 65202.
Ruth was born July 30, 1947 the daughter of Elmer and Caroline Wright in Mexico, MO. She married James D. (J.D.) Montague March 14, 1964 who survives at the home.
Ruth worked for Columbia Public Schools in food service for 36 years at Field school, Blue Ridge and Derby Ridge schools.
She enjoyed making dolls, crocheting, and making quilts. She also loved to go camping.
In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by her children, daughter, Sheila Pauley of El Dorado Springs, MO. Her son, Terry Montague of Centralia, MO.
Three sisters, Carolyn Thompson, Helen Burkhead of Mexico, MO. and Linda Kidd of Wamego, KS. Grandchildren, Reece Strawn, Roman Pauley and James T. (J.T.) Montague. Great grandchildren, Austyn Culwell, Hunter, Fisher, and Trapper Strawn.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Johnny and Bobby Wright.
Online condolences may be made to: nilsonfuneralhome.com
