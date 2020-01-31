Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
(713) 928-5141
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTH WHITFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTH JANET WHITFIELD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTH JANET WHITFIELD Obituary
Ruth Janet Whitfield, 92 went home to be with our Lord Monday, January 27, 2020. She was

born on February 17, 1927 in Molino, MO., the daughter of Jennings Bryan Talley and Ruth

(Kammarmeyer) Talley.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years John Franklin Whitfield, Jr. , her

sister Ina Elizabeth Wigger and her parents Jennings Bryan Tally and Ruth (Kammarmeyer)

Talley.

Ruth is survived by her loving daughter Sarah Whitfield and a brother William Henry Talley of

Mexico, MO. Her loss is also mourned by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ruth was born and reared on the Talley farm near Mexico, MO., and attended Mexico High

School, graduating in 1944. Upon graduation, she went to nursing school and received her RN.

After receiving her RN she attended Oklahoma Baptist University where she met her husband.

They were married on June 10, 1951 at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Molino, Missouri.

Her professional career began with nursing and then in accounting when her husband started

his accounting business, Whitfield Inc. Later they sold Whitfield Inc. and became owners of

Gulfgate Tax and Bookkeeping Services. After her husband died she went to work for Bert J.

Simon, CPA as a bookkeeper until she was 86 years old. She also owned part of her parent's

farm in Missouri which her brother William Henry Talley farmed for her.

She has been a member of Westbury Baptist Church since 1993 and has been active in Baptist

church life almost her entire life.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to Westbury Baptist Church member

benevolence or general funds.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale. A

Celebration of Life service will be held at Westbury Baptist Church at a later date
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -