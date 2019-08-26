|
Sandi Armstrong Pedersen, 72, of the Bluffs in Columbia, and formerly of Branson, completed her earthly journey and returned to her spiritual home at 6:20 p.m. Thursday August 22, 2019.
Sandi was born April 4, 1947, in Mexico. She attended St. Brendan School from grades 1-8, Hardin Junior High for the 9th grade and Mexico High School for grades 10-12, graduating with the class of 1965. She then enrolled in the Kidwell School of Cosmetology in Columbia, where she graduated as a licensed Cosmetologist. In 1966, she returned to Mexico to work as a hairdresser with Alice Cash at the Mexico Beauty Shop.
In 1970, she moved to Kansas City, where she met Dan Pedersen, who became her husband and father of her only child, Andrew Pedersen. In 1990, she returned to Mexico, where she worked as a receptionist/secretary for Coldwell Banker real estate. In 2006, she moved to Branson to work with her longtime friend and former husband, Ken McCue, as an interior decorator for his homebuilding business.
Sandi had many longtime friends, several of which she remained close to from her St. Brendan and Mexico High School days. She will be fondly remembered by her easy smile, positive attitude and fun-loving personality. She always enjoyed her life and was always grateful for her loving friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Andrew Pedersen, his wife Stephanie and one granddaughter, Lauren, all of Aurora, Colorado.
Sandi had directed that her body be cremated and that her remains be buried with her parents, Richard (Dick) and Carolyn Armstrong, in the family burial plot in the Callao, Missouri cemetery. No formal services are planned.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation. They may be sent in care of, Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.
