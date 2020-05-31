Or Copy this URL to Share

Share SHARON's life story with friends and family

Share SHARON's life story with friends and family





Sharon Burgher, 76, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.



Private burial was in East Lawn Memorial Park.



Arrangements by Arnold Funeral Home.



Online condolences may be left at

Sharon BurgherSharon Burgher, 76, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.Private burial was in East Lawn Memorial Park.Arrangements by Arnold Funeral Home.Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store