Sharon Burgher
Sharon Burgher, 76, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Private burial was in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Arnold Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Sharon Burgher, 76, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.
Private burial was in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Arnold Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on May 31, 2020.