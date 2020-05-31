SHARON BURGHER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SHARON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Burgher

Sharon Burgher, 76, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Private burial was in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Arnold Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved