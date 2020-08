Or Copy this URL to Share

Sherry Lynn Fox, 73, of Mexico, died at 11:35 a.m. Saturday Aug. 1, 2020, at University Hospital in Columbia.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020, at Pickering Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from Noon until service time. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store