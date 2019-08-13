|
|
Shirley Jean Fayad, 85, of Mexico, died at 6:17 p.m. Friday August 9, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Mo.
Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday August 13, 2019, at the First United Pentecostal Church in Mexico. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until service time at the church. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery in St. Louis. Pickering Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Shirley was born on July 31, 1934, in Memphis, Tenn., the daughter of Thomas H. and Eva A. (Thomas) Wilkins. On June 25, 1950, in St. Louis, Mo., she married Robert F. Baitinger who preceded her in death on May 11, 1973. In 1984 she married Youssef Fayad who also preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 1991.
Shirley had several occupations that included working as a nurse aid at Audrain Medical Center, manager of Charm's Hallmark in Mexico, and later working at the Audrain License Bureau. During her business days while operating Charm's Hallmark with her husband Youssef she was also active in community organizations. She also for many years taught private organ and piano.
Shirley was a pastor's wife for many years and served as organist at each church including the St. Joseph First United Pentecostal Church for 3 years, and then at the church in Mexico where she still served as organist since 1967 and also was music director for a few years.
She is survived by three sons, Steve Baitinger and wife Tina, Raymore, Mo., Rev. Larry Baitinger and wife Linda, Mexico, and Gary Baitinger and wife Melinda, Jefferson City; one daughter, Janet Haill, Mexico; one step-son, Saiid Fayad and wife Melissa, Mexico; one step-daughter, Fadia Williamson and husband Ted, of Vermont; one brother, Rev. Thomas C. Wilkins and wife Joyce, Fenton, Mo.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Irma Murrah and Louise Richey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Pentecostal Church in Mexico. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.
Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Aug. 13, 2019