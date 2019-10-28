|
|
|
Funeral services for Sophie Lynn Boyer, 18, of Wildwood, will be at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29th at the Faith Baptist Church in Montgomery City.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Tuesday, at the church.
Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.
Sophie passed away Saturday, October 26th at her home in Wildwood.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019