Pickering Funeral Home
403 N Western St
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-3207
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pickering Funeral Home
403 N Western St
Mexico, MO 65265

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Pickering Funeral Home
403 N Western St
Mexico, MO 65265

1947 - 2019
Stan Lauer Obituary
Stan Lauer

Stan Lauer, 72, of Mexico, died at 1:33 p.m. Saturday July 27, 2019, at University Hospital in Columbia.

A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday Aug. 3, 2019, at Pickering Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Ostrom and Rev. Bryce Kristofferson officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family burial will be at a later time in St. Martins Catholic Cemetery at Starkenburg, Mo.

Stan was born in Mexico on Feb. 14, 1947. His parents were Eugene George Lauer and Theoda Charlotte (Elderinghoff) Lauer-Pohlman. On Oct 30, 1971, in Mexico, he married Sallee Anne Levingston. Mrs. Lauer survives at the home.

Stan "Stan the Man" was a Barber at White Front Barber Shop for 52 years. He enjoyed every moment he was able to spend working there. Cutting hair and talking to people were the things he enjoyed most about the little shop on the corner of Love and Clark. One thing his family is grateful for is that they were "gifted" 9 bonus years of life with Stan thanks to a Heart Donor on April 1, 2011.

In addition to his wife Sallee, survivors include two sons, Micah Eugene Lauer and wife Elizabeth, Mexico, and Joshua David Lauer and wife Cassie, Mexico; one brother, Richard Leo Lauer, Hermann; three sisters, Patricia Ann Lauer Heldt and husband Ray, Hermann, Cynthia Josephine Pohlman Hoffman and husband Scott, Washington, Mo., and Denise Marie Pohlman Merino and husband Dan, San Diego, Calif.; five grandchildren, Jacob Eugene Lauer, Katherine Marie Lauer, Frances Grace Lauer, Miriam Lynn Lauer, and Elijah David Lauer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, and stepfather (Cletus Anthony Pohlman); 2 brothers, Eric Anthony Pohlman, and infant Harold Wayne Lauer.

Memorials may be made to the St. Brendan Catholic School. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265

Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 30, 2019
