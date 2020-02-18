|
Stephen Carroll Creed
Stephen Carroll Creed 64 passed away on January 31, 2020 at his home after a long illness.
Stephen was born in Mexico on March 14, 1955 to Ralph and Norma Creed. Stephen spent most of his life in Mexico where he attended Mexico schools and worked at AP Green for 27 years. In 1976 Stephen married Penny Heitmeyer with whom he has 3 children Kelly (Billy) Rhodes, Jamey Creed and Dustin (Leigha) Creed.
In the spring of 2003, Stephen married Suzan Miller, who survives of the home and cared for him during his illness. Stephen and Suzan enjoyed fishing and spending time at Bennett Springs.
Stephen is survived by his parents Ralph and Norma Creed of Lebanon, his Sister Sandy (Virgil) McCormack of Lebanon, his brother David (Angie) Creed of Mexico. His children Kelly, Jamey and Dustin all of Mexico. Stepchildren Anthony (Stephanie) Mackey of Illinois, Natasha Mackey of Lebanon. Grandchildren Madison and Macie Rhodes, Bryson Regot and Rory Creed all of Mexico. Step-grandchildren Riley and Gunner Mackey of Illinois, Kylee Hollis and Kyleed McCoy of Lebanon, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers and sister in-laws.
Stephen was preceded in death by his grandparents Thomas C and Bertha R Creed and Ralph and Lydia Crawford, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family services will be held at a later date with A Celebration of life being held on March 14, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the VFW hall in Mexico, Mo.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Feb. 18, 2020