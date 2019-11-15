|
|
Stephen Clay Moore, 71, of Mexico, died Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019, at Boone Hospital in Columbia.
Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Centennial Baptist Church with Pastors Bryce Kristofferson and Jay Morris officiating. Visitation was Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pickering Funeral Home.
Stephen was born Oct 5, 1948, in Mexico, the son of Henry Clay and Betty Nan (Wenger) Moore. He graduated Mexico High School 1966 and attended the University of Missouri for 2 years.
On Aug 4, 1968, he married Sarah Ann Wulff. They had 3 children, Elizabeth Ann Moore of Columbia; Christopher Adam Moore & Leslie with grandchildren Anna, Augusta, and Emily of Ladue; and Mary Kay Moore & Jon Rutter with grandchildren Lincoln, Lucy and Woodrow of Muncie, Indiana. He is also survived by a sister Stacey Moore of Mexico; and a brother Jeffrey Moore of Jefferson City.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter Michelle; and one brother Michael Moore.
Stephen was known as "Grandpa Santa" and he was always willing to help anyone with computer questions. He also was well known for his passion for debate and love of cats. Steve worked as a Kirby distributor for many years and then worked at Fulton State Hospital. He had worked part time for a few years at Walmart and driving a school bus. He was a long-time member of Centennial Baptist Church where he did all the video work.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Centennial Baptist Church. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.
Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 15, 2019