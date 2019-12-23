|
Susan Ann Taft, 59, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, formerly of Mexico, died Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, at Province Hospital in Mobile, Alabama.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Mexico. There is no visitation. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Jefferson City, Mo.
Susan was born Jan. 6, 1960, in Kansas City, daughter of Dr. James E. Taft and Helen Louise (Shoenen) Taft.
She attended grade school at St. Brendan Catholic School, graduated from Mexico High School, and was a graduate of St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Susan worked as a pharmacist. She was retired. She was a member of the 3rd Order of SFO.
Survivors include her soulmate, Mike Barnett, of Gulf Shores, Ala.; one brother, Dr. James D. Taft, of New York; one sister, Sheila Taft-Nixon, of Boonville, Mo.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Expressions of sympathy may be given at pickeringfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 23, 2019