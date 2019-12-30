|
Susan Gail Wheeler, 72, of Mexico, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 surrounded by loving family in her home.
Susan was born on July 26, 1947 in Mexico, the daughter of Derrill Sherwood and Marjorie Helen (Wimer) Kuhlman. She graduated from Mexico High School in 1965 and attended Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville. On August 20, 1967 at the Missouri Military Academy Chapel in Mexico, she married Glenn L. Wheeler. They were the first couple ever married in the MMA Chapel.
Mrs. Wheeler was a paraprofessional at McMillan Elementary, retiring after 25 years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served as Sunday School Teacher, Deacon and an elected Elder. Susan was also honored with a Presbyterian Women Lifetime Membership. Additionally, she served as the Assistant Director for the Presbyterian Church Food Distribution.
Susan was a member of the PEO Chapter DK and Beta Sigma Phi. She was a loyal member of the Tuesday Lady Lunch Bunch (formed by former female educators).
Mrs. Wheeler loved spending time with her four grandchildren. She enjoyed playing the piano, gardening, and traveling. She could also be found hanging out on the boat as Glenn's fishing buddy.
Survivors include her husband, Glenn Wheeler of the home; one son, Kameron R. (Michelle) Wheeler of Lee's Summit; one daughter, Lyndsay Pickens of Irmo, South Carolina; four grandchildren, Bryson Reed Wheeler, Bailey Michelle Wheeler, Wheeler David Pickens and Hadley Kamryn Pickens; one brother, Bill (Connie) Kuhlman of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; two sisters, Joyce (Bob) Fulks of O'Fallon and Nancy (Bob) Fuchsen of Des Moines, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Derrill and Marjorie Kuhlman.
Visitation is Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, at the First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Woody Berry officiating. Burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Mexico Help Center or the . All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65625.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 30, 2019