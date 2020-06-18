Teresa Jean Hudson, 65, of Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico.
Memorial Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, at Arnold Funeral Home. Visitation is Saturday from 12 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 18, 2020.