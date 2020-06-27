TERESA ROSS
A Memorial Mass for Teresa Jane (Wieberg) Ross, 55, of Mexico, will be Thursday, July 2nd at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg.

Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

Mrs. Ross passed away Monday, June 15th at her home in Mexico.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Home
203 E Bates St
Wellsville, MO 63384
(573) 684-2115
