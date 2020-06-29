Or Copy this URL to Share

A Memorial Mass for Teresa Jane (Wieberg) Ross, 55, of Mexico, will be Thursday, July 2nd at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg.



Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.



Mrs. Ross passed away Monday, June 15that her home in Mexico.



Condolences to the family may be made

