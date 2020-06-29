Teresa (Wieberg) Ross
A Memorial Mass for Teresa Jane (Wieberg) Ross, 55, of Mexico, will be Thursday, July 2nd at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg.
Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.
Mrs. Ross passed away Monday, June 15that her home in Mexico.
Condolences to the family may be made atwww.myersfuneralhome.biz.
A Memorial Mass for Teresa Jane (Wieberg) Ross, 55, of Mexico, will be Thursday, July 2nd at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg.
Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.
Mrs. Ross passed away Monday, June 15that her home in Mexico.
Condolences to the family may be made atwww.myersfuneralhome.biz.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 29, 2020.