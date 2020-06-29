TERESA (WIEBERG) ROSS
Teresa (Wieberg) Ross

          A Memorial Mass for Teresa Jane (Wieberg) Ross, 55, of Mexico, will be Thursday, July 2nd at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg.

          Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.

          Mrs. Ross passed away Monday, June 15that her home in Mexico.  

          Condolences to the family may be made atwww.myersfuneralhome.biz.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Memorial Mass
St. Joseph Catholic Church
