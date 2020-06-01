THOMAS PEAK
Mr. Thomas R. Peak, age 68, of Centertown, Mo., passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at his home.

Funeral arrangements for Tom, under the direction of Freeman Mortuary, are incomplete and will be announced at a later time this week.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Mortuary
915 Madison Street
Jefferson City, MO 65109
(573) 636-5533
