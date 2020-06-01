Mr. Thomas R. Peak, age 68, of Centertown, Mo., passed away Friday May 29, 2020 at his home.
Funeral arrangements for Tom, under the direction of Freeman Mortuary, are incomplete and will be announced at a later time this week.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 1, 2020.