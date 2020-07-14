Thomas R. Peak, age 68 years, of Centertown, Mo., passed away May 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born on October 23, 1951 in Mexico, Mo., the son of John Paul and Doris Jean (Hagan) Peak. He was married on April 25, 1992 in Jefferson City, Mo. to Melinda Hecht who survives in the home.
A true patriot, Tom proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict and later enlisted in the Unites States Army National Guard and served in Desert Storm. It was during his military service that Tom began an ongoing letter correspondence with a young lady. When he returned home, those letters turned to phone calls, a date and eventually an over 30-year love story with his wife, Melinda.
Tom's passion in life was his dogs. He owned String Creek Gamebird Farms and was dedicated to training his prized bird dogs. He liked them even more than people, and operated under the motto "I don't eat before all my animals are fed".
He was a proud member and supporter of Hunting for Heroes and Missouri Disabled Sportsmen.
Tom was an honorable man. He was fiercely loyal, dedicated to his family and friends and was incredibly intelligent. Some would be surprised to know how smart and eloquent he truly was, because in general he stayed relatively quiet and kept to himself. He enjoyed his privacy, thrived in solitude and greeted most days sharing a cup of coffee with the sunrise. Tom was punctual, reliable, and giving. He took advantage of any opportunity to help someone else and serve his fellow man. Tom was most known among his family and close friends as the jokester. He had a dry sense of humor and loved to play practical jokes. He was happy and truly enjoyed life by trying not to take himself too seriously.
Survivors include: his wife, Melinda Peak, of Centertown, Mo.; two brothers, John Peak (wife Star) of Anaheim, California and Gary Peak (wife Brenda) of Mexico, Mo.; one brother-in-law, Bill Hecht (Sandy) of Lenexa, Ks.; his mother-in-law, Mary June Hecht of Tipton, Mo.; seven nieces and nephews, Michelle, Kimberly, Lindsay, Chris, Jennifer, Rob and Will; and many great nieces and great nephews.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Freeman Mortuary. Due to the risk of exposure to Covid 19, it is suggested that all family, friends and guests wear masks and maintain a social distance of at least six feet while in attendance.
A celebration of Tom's life will be conducted at 12:00 pm Saturday, July 18, 2020 in the Freeman Chapel with Deacon Ed Stroesser officiating. A live webcast will be available beginning at 12:00 pm. You can access that through Tom's memorial page on the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Disabled Sportsmen https://www.missouridisabledsportsmen.org/donate
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.www.freemanmortuary.com