|
|
Tony L. Barnes, 80, of Fulton, Missouri passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Debo Funeral Home in Fulton. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Ozarks Memorial Park in Branson, Missouri.
Tony was born on August 31, 1938, one of eleven children born to the late Leonard Turner and Della Gibson Barnes in Thompson, Missouri. He was the grandson of the late Judge Baker and Hattie Barnes.
He was an active member of Church of God Holiness in Fulton and he liked to watch all baseball games and his favorite team was the St. Louis Cardinals but his greatest love was spending time with his family.
He has worked at Home Cannery Restaurant in Branson for many years before moving to Fulton.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Gene, Earl and Carl Barnes and Jim Gilmore; sisters, Ann Barnes Elam, Julie Barnes Baker and Beverly Barnes Bellamy and the love of his life, Helen Chapman.
He is survived by sisters, Betty Evans and Joyce Marie; brother, Alfred Barnes ; numerous nieces and nephews and his special friends, Karen and Geneva.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of God Holiness in care of Debo Funeral Home, 833 Court Street, Fulton, Missouri 65251.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 15, 2019