Vernon Reynolds, 79, of High Hill, died on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home in High Hill, surrounded by his family.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 12, at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Jonesburg. Interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in High Hill. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Schlanker Funeral Home in Montgomery City.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on July 11, 2019