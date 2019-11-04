|
Virginia Lee Burroughs Buckner, 92, of Mexico, Mo., passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Boone Hospital Center, in Columbia, Mo. She had most recently been a resident at the King's Daughters Home in Mexico, Mo.
Virginia was born at her maternal grandparents' farm, which was located three miles from Cheney, Ks., in Sedgewick County, on June 16, 1927. Her parents were Edgar L. and Minna Anna Wulf Burroughs. She attended a rural school at Humboldt, Ks. when she was four years-old, and then school in Humboldt. Her father moved the family to St. Louis, Mo. in 1944, where she graduated from Beaumont High School. After graduation, she entered St. Luke's Hospital Cadet Nurse program and became a registered nurse, passing the Missouri State Board of Nursing in 1948.
In 1948, Virginia came to work at Audrain Medical Center (AMC) in Mexico, Mo. She worked one year at AMC and two years as an office nurse for Dr. Ernest S. Gantt.
She married Edwin M. Buckner, Dec. 2, 1951. The couple resided most of their married life at the Buckner farm, south of Mexico and she found she was a country woman at heart. Mr. Buckner preceded her in death, Dec. 20, 2005. They were married 54 years.
Survivors include their four children, Susan, and her husband Jim Kallenbach of Woodstock, Ga., Edwin (Chuck) Buckner II and his wife Cynthia of Rowlett, Texas, John Buckner of Hermann, Mo. and William Buckner and his wife Kathleen of Raleigh, N.C.
Grandchildren are Zachery Kallenbach and wife Rachelle of Orlando, Fla, Ian Kallenbach and his wife Molly of Colorado Springs, Colo., Tyler Kallenbach and his wife Casey, of Santa Barbara, Calif., Molly Buckner Smith and her husband J.P. Smith of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Hayden Buckner, Julia Buckner Lanier and her husband Josh all of Raleigh, N.C., Wynne Buckner of Seoul, South Korea, and Kelsey and Jake Buckner of Rowlett, Texas.
Virginia felt blessed to know 10 great-grandchildren: Carter, Evan, Olivia and Isabella Kallenbach of Orlando, Fla. and Eli, Noble, and Mia Kallenbach of Colorado Springs, Colo., John William and Thomas Richard Smith of Calgary, Alberta, Canada and Emerson Kallenbach of Santa Barbara, Calif.
In addition to her husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Carolyn, who died at birth in 1942 and Gloria, who died in 2013 and a brother, John, in 1988.
Virginia enjoyed her family and friends, reading, working in her yard and living on the farm. She firmly believed cooking was an important part of nurturing her family and friendships. She thought the St. James version of the Bible, the most important book ever written and belonged to a Bible study group at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mexico.
A Visitation will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. with a Memorial Service following at 11 a.m. A private interment will be held at the Old Auxvasse Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Callaway County.
Memorials may be sent to Auxvasse City Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 345, Auxvasse, MO 65231, the Benevolent Fund of St. John's Lutheran Church or to the .
Services under the direction of Arnold Funeral Home.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019