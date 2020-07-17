1/1
VIRGINIA (GINGER) GOURLEY
Virginia "Ginger" Gourley, 82 of Centralia died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at her home.

Family and friends are invited to Ginger's Life Celebration at a visitation on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 10-11:00 AM  at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home in Centralia, a burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park in Mexico at 11:30 AM Tuesday.

Ginger was born on September 11, 1937 the daughter of Arnold and Nellie Jane (Dobbs) Corwin.

On August 18, 1955 in Harrison, AR, Ginger married Ralph Gourley, and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2019. 

Ginger is survived by daughters, Sandy Rosenfelder (Robb) of Centralia, Carla Jerichow of Centralia; daughter-in-law, Cheri Gourley of Mexico; grandchildren, Emily Williams (Eric), Sam Gourley, Phillip Rosenfelder, Ben Rosenfelder, Elli Gourley, A.J. Jerichow, Kolbe Jerichow; great-grandchildren, Ada and Mae Williams, Jax Gourley, Layla Rosenfelder; Betsy Ellis, mother of Sam and Emily.

Ginger enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and was a very talented seamstress, making many clothes for her children. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband and parents, Ginger was preceded in death by her son, Danny Gourley, son-in-law, Steve Jerichow.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Antioch Baptist Church of Centralia, in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier, Centralia, MO 65240

Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jul. 17, 2020.
