Virginia Guibor
Virginia Elizabeth Guibor, 86, of Wellsville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico, Missouri.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, June 9th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg. Father Austin Okoli will officiate.
Burial with be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Wellsville. Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews, John Hagenhoff, Mike Hagenhoff, Steve Hagenhoff, David Kehl, Glen Kehl and Jason Kehl.
Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.
Mrs. Guibor was born September 4, 1933 at her home in Martinsburg, Missouri, a daughter of Martin Joseph and Pauline Elizabeth (Stuckenschneider) Hagenhoff.
Virginia was a graduate of Martinsburg High School. She had attended St. Joseph School through the 10th grade.
On August 18, 1956 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg, she married Gerald Gene "Jerry" Guibor. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2003. They were the parents of two children, Philip and Nancy. Virginia had lived at their home on West Street in Wellsville from 1979 until her health declined. Virginia and Jerry moved to Wellsville in 1967, moving from East St. Louis, Illinois.
Virginia was a member of Church of the Resurrection in Wellsville as well as the Ladies Sodality.
She worked for numerous years as a custodian for churches, banks and schools. Virginia worked for 29 years at the Wellsville Baptist, Christian and Methodist-Presbyterian Church. She also worked for many years cleaning St. Joseph School in Martinsburg. In previous years, Virginia worked at Farmers and Laborers Insurance in Mexico.
Virginia enjoyed cleaning from the time she was a little girl until many years later in life.
Virginia is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Tina Guibor, of Hannibal; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and John Tiller, of Mexico; five grandchildren, Sean (Kristi) Tiller, of Checotah, Oklahoma, Erin (Halie) Tiller, of Columbia, Ryne (Kayla) Tiller, of Hannibal, Evan Tiller, of Mexico and Morgan (Todd) Pritchett, of Fulton; brother, Clem Hagenhoff, of Wentzville; brother-in-law, William Withrow, of Shelbyville, Kentucky; in addition to nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Gene "Jerry" Guibor; brothers, Joseph Valentine Hagenhoff and Louis Joseph Hagenhoff; sister, Rosemary Kehl and sisters-in-law, Norma Hagenhoff, Shirley Hagenhoff and Shirley Withrow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph School c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Virginia Elizabeth Guibor, 86, of Wellsville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Pin Oaks Living Center in Mexico, Missouri.
A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, June 9th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg. Father Austin Okoli will officiate.
Burial with be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Wellsville. Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews, John Hagenhoff, Mike Hagenhoff, Steve Hagenhoff, David Kehl, Glen Kehl and Jason Kehl.
Services are under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.
Mrs. Guibor was born September 4, 1933 at her home in Martinsburg, Missouri, a daughter of Martin Joseph and Pauline Elizabeth (Stuckenschneider) Hagenhoff.
Virginia was a graduate of Martinsburg High School. She had attended St. Joseph School through the 10th grade.
On August 18, 1956 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg, she married Gerald Gene "Jerry" Guibor. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2003. They were the parents of two children, Philip and Nancy. Virginia had lived at their home on West Street in Wellsville from 1979 until her health declined. Virginia and Jerry moved to Wellsville in 1967, moving from East St. Louis, Illinois.
Virginia was a member of Church of the Resurrection in Wellsville as well as the Ladies Sodality.
She worked for numerous years as a custodian for churches, banks and schools. Virginia worked for 29 years at the Wellsville Baptist, Christian and Methodist-Presbyterian Church. She also worked for many years cleaning St. Joseph School in Martinsburg. In previous years, Virginia worked at Farmers and Laborers Insurance in Mexico.
Virginia enjoyed cleaning from the time she was a little girl until many years later in life.
Virginia is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Philip and Tina Guibor, of Hannibal; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and John Tiller, of Mexico; five grandchildren, Sean (Kristi) Tiller, of Checotah, Oklahoma, Erin (Halie) Tiller, of Columbia, Ryne (Kayla) Tiller, of Hannibal, Evan Tiller, of Mexico and Morgan (Todd) Pritchett, of Fulton; brother, Clem Hagenhoff, of Wentzville; brother-in-law, William Withrow, of Shelbyville, Kentucky; in addition to nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald Gene "Jerry" Guibor; brothers, Joseph Valentine Hagenhoff and Louis Joseph Hagenhoff; sister, Rosemary Kehl and sisters-in-law, Norma Hagenhoff, Shirley Hagenhoff and Shirley Withrow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph School c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 5, 2020.