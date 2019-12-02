Home

Arnold Funeral Home - Mexico
425 South Jefferson Street
Mexico, MO 65265
(573) 581-5330
Virginia Nadine Kammarmeyer

Virginia Nadine Kammarmeyer Obituary
Virginia Nadine Kammarmeyer, 102, of St. Louis, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Sunrise of Webster Groves.

A graveside service at Bethel Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Virginia was born on April 11, 1917, in Farber, MO, the daughter of James Stanley (J.S.) and Nadine (Johnson) Doolin. She married Harry P. Kammarmeyer on March 18, 1936, in Vandalia.

Mrs. Kammarmeyer loved life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Virginia is survived by a daughter, Dooley (Dr. Forbes) McMullin of St. Louis; three grandchildren, Kelly D. (Dan) Moll of St. Louis, J. Mickey (Kerry Kinyon) Bayens of Richmond Hill, GA, and Ashley D. Bayens of New York City; and six great-grandchildren, McKenzie D. Moll of Santa Clara, CA, Alex B. Moll of St. Louis, Dennis James (D.J.) Moll of St. Louis, Joanna D. Bayens of Orlando, FL, Victoria Virginia (Vivi) Baynes of Statesboro, GA, and Buckley K. Baynes of Richmond Hill, GA.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; and infant daughter, Deborah Jane.

Memorial donations may be made to BJC Hospice of St. Louis or Bethel Cemetery. They may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 2, 2019
