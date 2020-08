Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda Kennon



Wanda Sue Kennon, 86, of Blue Springs, formerly of Mexico, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.



Memorial Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Elmwood Cemetery.



Arnold Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store