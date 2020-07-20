1/1
WILBUR WAYNE "BERT" POWER
Wilbert Wayne "Bert" Power, 56, of Mexico, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18th at 10:00 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Stanford officiating. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation was Friday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home.

Bert was born on Nov. 13, 1963 in Mexico, the son of Wayne E. and Laura A. (Hartmann) Power. He was a 1982 graduate on Mexico High School and on May 6, 1995 he married Janet Kerr.

In addition to his wife Janet, he is survived by two sons, Ryan and Luke Power of the home and his mother-in-law Joanne Kerr of Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He enjoyed racing when he was younger and later in life he collected and restored race cars.

Bert was known for wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt and the family encourages everyone to do the same.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rush Hill Community Church where he was a member.

Condolences at www.arnoldfh.com

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jul. 20, 2020.
