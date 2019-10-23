|
William "Bill" L. Cannell, 75, of Fulton, Missouri passed away on October 18, 2019 at University Hospital in Columbia.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Debo Funeral Home in Fulton. Burial with Military Honors will follow at White Cloud Cemetery. The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Bill was born on August 7, 1944 in Tebbetts, Missouri to the late Charles and Lessie Mae Scott Cannell. He was married on July 6, 1963 in Millersburg, Missouri to Wanda Giboney Cannell and she survives.
Bill served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a long time member of Southside Baptist Church in Fulton where he served as a Deacon and taught First and Second grade Sunday School for over thirty five years.
He worked in the Public Works Department for the City of Columbia for twenty eight years until his retirement. He then worked for Ferrell Gas for five years and OATS Transportation for seven years.
Survivors also include one son, Russell (Cindy) Cannell of Rosebud, Missouri; two daughters, Angel (Jeff) Whitaker of Fulton and Michelle (Jason) Wise of Elizabeth City, North Carolina; two sisters, Dolores Rogers of Rayne, Louisiana and Barbara (Cecil) Christopher of Louisiana, Missouri; ten grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was also preceded in death by one son, Michael Cannell, who passed away in 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in care of Debo Funeral Home, 833 Court Street, Fulton, Missouri 65251.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 23, 2019