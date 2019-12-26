|
William Robert "City Bill" Fennewald, 74, of Martinsburg, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 27th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg. Father Bill Debo officiated, and Deacon Ron Deimeke assisted.
Visitation was held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 26th at the church.
Burial was at St. Joseph Cemetery, south of Martinsburg. Serving as pallbearers were Dave Benskin, Jason Poindexter, John Poindexter, Justin Poindexter, Charlie Schafer and Joel Schafer. Honorary pallbearers were his nieces, Jessica Poindexter Raup, Laura Schafer Smith, Michelle Benskin Sumy and Tracy Benskin Walton.
Full Military Honors were provided by Martinsburg American Legion Post 552 and Missouri Military Funeral Honors.
Services were under the direction of the Myers Funeral Home in Wellsville.
Mr. Fennewald was born January 15, 1945 in St. Charles, Missouri, a son of Norbert Bernard and Olivet Elizabeth (Paschang) Fennewald.
Bill was a 1963 graduate of Community R-VI High School in Laddonia. He continued his education graduating from David Ranken Jr. School of Mechanical Trades in 1965. He then received his degree in Business Administration from Lincoln University in Jefferson City in 2003.
He served his country in the Army National Guard from 1965 until he was honorably discharged on September 26, 1971. Bill was the recipient of the Sharpshooter and the M-14 Rifle.
On August 8, 1969 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg, he married Mary Sue McMurtry. They shared over 50 years of marriage together and were the parents of a daughter, Rebecca.
Bill and Sue have lived at their present address since 1998. Prior to that, Bill lived most all of his life in Martinsburg besides living in Wellsville for 5 years.
He owned and operated N. Fennewald Pump Service for over 52 years. Bill was also the Martinsburg Water Commissioner.
Bill was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsburg, Bishop Leo J Steck General Assembly Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus 50 year member, Martinsburg Knights of Columbus Council #1270 past Grand Knight and 50 year member of the Third Degree.
He was a Board of Director and past president for Audrain Medical Center, former board member of Audrain Medical Center Charitable Foundation, member of AM Investment Club, Montgomery County Historical Society member, former board member of Audrain County Historical Society, past president of Audrain County Democrat Club, National Ground Water Association member, Missouri Water Well Association past board member, Martinsburg Area Community Betterment member, Martinsburg Social Concerns Fund co-treasurer and life member of Ranken Technical College Alumni Association. Bill enjoyed golf and reading.
Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Fennewald, of the home in Martinsburg; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Bradley Hoyt and grandchildren, Emily Rae Hoyt, Dylan Fennewald Hoyt and Lydia Ruby Hoyt, all of Martinsburg; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Suzanne and John Poindexter, of Martinsburg; in addition to nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norb and Olivet Fennewald and his in-laws, Frank and Ruby McMurtry.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Cemetery Maintenance Fund or Ranken Technical College Scholarship Fund c/o Myers Funeral Home, 203 East Bates Street, Wellsville, MO 63384.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family at www.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Dec. 26, 2019