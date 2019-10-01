|
|
Wilma Maxine Jackson, 97, of Vandalia, Missouri passed away at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at SSM Audrain Medical Center in Mexico, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Waters Funeral Home. Pastor Bob Hoehn and Pastor Brian Lehenbauer will officiate. Burial will be at the Vandalia Cemetery following the service.
Visitation celebrating Wilma Maxine Jackson will be held 9:00 AM until the time of service Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Waters Funeral Home.
Maxine was born October 14, 1921, in Pike County, Missouri, the daughter of Norval Roger Vannoy and Clela Zoe McWhirt Vannoy. She attended Boyd School and Vandalia High School. Following the death of her father on January 12, 1931, she and her mother moved to Vandalia, Missouri.
On June 11, 1934, she married James William Jackson in Warrenton, Missouri.
Maxine was a member of First Baptist Church since 1932, where she was a Sunday School and Training Union teacher, worked in the nursery, taught Sunbeams and Girls Auxiliary, was a member of the Lottie Moon Circle and the church choir. In later years, she worked at the church food pantry, until the age of 94.
She was also a member of the Susanna Randolph Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2173 of Vandalia, Missouri.
She was a talented artist, winning many awards in local art shows, and also created many quilts. She loved attending all her grandchildren's many events, including baseball, basketball and football games, tennis matches, music and dance recitals and she also enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include one son, Ron Jackson and his wife Ann Luther, of Indianapolis, Indiana, two daughters, Barbara Elzea and her husband James Mac Elzea, of Vandalia, Missouri, Kathy Mommens and her husband Dennis Mommens of Mexico, Missouri and one half-brother Larry Haas and his wife Pat, of Lee Summit, Missouri.
Eight grandchildren, Brad Elzea, Michelle (Chad) Parsons, Brandon (Nicole) Elzea, Nici Brown, Aaron (Maria) Jackson, Jared (Erin) Jackson, Jen Mommens, Chris (Jessica) Mommens.
Great-granddaughters Jordan Garner, Makenna Unglesbee, Katie Elzea, Klair Elzea, Lacey Jackson and Morgan Jackson.
Great-grandsons Jacob Garner, Chase Jackson, Thomas Jackson, Max Mommens and Drake Mommens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.W., and one great-granddaughter, Kinley Elzea.
Pallbearers will be Brad Elzea, Brandon Elzea, Chris Mommens, Chad Parson, Jacob Garner, Bob Giltner and Dick Hammett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susanna Randolph Chapter D.A.R. Memorial Scholarship Fund or the in care of Waters Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Wilma's memorial page at www.watersfuneral.com.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019