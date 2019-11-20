Home

Wilma Margaret Loyd Maroney


1936 - 2019
Wilma Margaret Loyd Maroney
Wilma Margaret Loyd Maroney was born in the family log cabin home near New Florence, Missouri, on

September 25, 1936, to William Hayden Loyd and Manila Mabel Dixon Loyd. Wilma passed away at her

home in Fulton, Missouri, on November 15, 2019, at the age of 83, following a short illness.

Mourning her passing are her husband George E. Maroney, whom she married on April 6 , 1991; her

daughters and sons-in law Victoria Anice Moore Gordon and Gary Gordon; Leola Lynnette Moore Bailey

and Gene Bailey; her grandchildren, their spouses and her great-grandchildren: Natascha Lynnette Foley

Beck and Matthew Beck, Maggie Ann, Greyson Alexander, and Anderson Matthew; Travis Lee Foley and

Amy Foley, Luca Deegan and Reese Victoria; Valaria Vane Gotcher Lovell and Dustin Lovell, Gemma

Rosalind and Moira Evangeline; Mitchell Lee Winter and Debra Winter; and Kristin Bailey and Katelin

Bailey. Wilma leaves behind her sister Anice Mabel Loyd Renner (Charles); brother-in-law, sisters in law;

and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and her special life-long friends Lillian Smith and Alice

Shepard. Her sisters who preceded her in death were Nina Harriet Lamoree Olson, Emma Mae Loyd

Finke (Elmer), Arline Faye Loyd Slovensky (Ernest), Alice Helen Loyd Craig (Kermit).

Wilma was a 1954 graduate of New Florence High School and a 1956 graduate of Hannibal-LaGrange

College. Wilma worked for the New Florence Telephone Company for many years. She was a member of

Grace Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and an active member of the Daughters of the American

Revolution for 45 years. Wilma was baptized February 13, 1952, at the New Florence United Methodist

Church and was a long time member there where she ministered to many through her inspirational

singing.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to-12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20th with services at 12 p.m. at the

Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home in New Florence, Missouri. Interment will be at the New Florence

Cemetery immediately following the services.

Pallbearers include Travis Foley, Mitchell Winter, Matthew Beck, Dustin Lovell, and honorary pallbearers

Dr. Glenn Gordon and Dr. Greg Maroney.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the prevention and research of breast cancer via

the Susan G. Komen Foundation or the .
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Nov. 20, 2019
