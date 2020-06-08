ZACHARY DONALD ROESNER
          Funeral services for Zachary Donald Roesner, 22, of Middletown, will be Friday, June 12th at the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.

          Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11th at the funeral home.

          Zachary passed away Friday, June 5th in rural Middletown.

          Condolences to the family may be made atwww.myersfuneralhome.biz.

Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Funeral Home
N Cherry St
Middletown, MO 63359
(573) 549-2801
