Zachary RoesnerFuneral services for Zachary Donald Roesner, 22, of Middletown, will be Friday, June 12th at the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11th at the funeral home.Zachary passed away Friday, June 5th in rural Middletown.Condolences to the family may be made atwww.myersfuneralhome.biz