Zachary Roesner
Funeral services for Zachary Donald Roesner, 22, of Middletown, will be Friday, June 12th at the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11th at the funeral home.
Zachary passed away Friday, June 5th in rural Middletown.
Condolences to the family may be made atwww.myersfuneralhome.biz.
Funeral services for Zachary Donald Roesner, 22, of Middletown, will be Friday, June 12th at the Myers Funeral Home in Middletown.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11th at the funeral home.
Zachary passed away Friday, June 5th in rural Middletown.
Condolences to the family may be made atwww.myersfuneralhome.biz.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mexico Ledger on Jun. 8, 2020.