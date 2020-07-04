COVINGTON — Rev. Adam Fraley, age 92 of Covington, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit.

Adam was born in Portsmouth, Kentucky on September 5, 1927 to the (late) Ned Edward & Belle (Smith) Fraley; retired from GM Harrison Radiator with 30 years of service; had previously attended the Bradford Pilgrim Holiness Church; was a retired minister with the National Association of Holiness Churches, he studied very hard to become an ordained minister and had previously had a small mission on Oak Street in Dayton and then started the Bethel Holiness Chapel in Miami Shores; he loved his God with all his heart; he was a proud member of the N.R.A.; all his life he loved to hunt and fish; and he loved to garden and feed his hummingbirds.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edith C. (Dawson) Fraley in 2005; his only child, Geary E. Fraley in 2012; brothers and sisters, Ruby Fraley, Luther Fraley, Charlie Fraley, Arthur Fraley, Astor "Pete" Fraley, Georgia Southers, his twin, Eve Spencer, Lillie Bard, and Nannie Howard. Adam is survived by his daughter-in-law, Ada J. Fraley of Covington; three grandchildren and their spouses, Greg & Heather Fraley, Ron & Lindsay Fraley, Carla & Steve Batdorf, all of Covington; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler Fraley, Abigail Fraley, Gavin Fraley, Garret Fraley, Claire Fraley, Isabella Batdorf, and Madelyn Batdorf; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Meredith & Barbara Zeller.

Funeral Service Thursday, July 9th at 1:00 PM at the Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington with Pastor John Manley officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation from Noon until time of service at the funeral home.

The family requests no flowers but to make donations to Hospice of Miami County.

