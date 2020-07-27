MANHATTAN, Kan. — Agnes Marie Peterson (Theimer), 93, of Manhattan, Kansas, formerly of Monument, Kansas, and Troy, Ohio, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in Manhattan, Kansas.

Marie, baptized child of God, was born on November 23, 1926, in Thomas County, Kansas, to George and Elma Theimer (Kistler). Marie married Winston E. Peterson on August 15, 1948, at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Page City, Kansas. Together they raised five children on the farm east of Page City. Winston preceded her in death in 2017.

Marie was a dedicated teacher. She began her career in 1946 in a one-room school house near Page City and later taught in Monument and Oakley, Kansas. She was guided by her belief that every human being is of great value and deserves respect and equal opportunities.

Marie graduated from Page City High School, and received her Bachelors of Arts degree from Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kansas and her Master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, Colorado. Marie received the Kansas Master Teacher Award in 1987 and was inducted into the Kansas Teacher's Hall of Fame in 1995.

As a longtime member of the Democratic Party, Marie worked within the political system to provide quality education for all children through public schools and for the professional rights of teachers. Her belief in the value of every human being led her to work for equal rights for women and other issues that would help those who were not born with advantages.

Marie worked on many political campaigns at the local, state and federal level. She helped nominate and elect two United States presidents (Carter and Clinton) as a voting delegate to the national conventions.

Marie will be remembered for her love for children and her love for music. She taught herself to play the piano and the organ and was organist at Bethesda Lutheran Church for many years. Marie and Winston would travel many miles to be able to listen to grandchildren perform. The performances of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra were a special treat when they lived in Troy, Ohio. Marie continued to play her piano until the end of her life.

Marie is survived by her children: David Peterson (Ingrid), Kathy Swenson (Daniel), Kristine Polansky (Adrian), Timothy Peterson (Rebekah) and Julie Peterson (Rex Brown). Winston and Marie were also blessed with eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A Zoom memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2nd. Interment will be at Bethesda Lutheran Church Cemetery at Page City on a later date.

Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.

Memorials are suggested for Habitat for Humanity, Peace Lutheran Church, Manhattan or Bethesda Lutheran Church, Page City. Memorials can be sent to Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502.