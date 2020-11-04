XENIA — Aimee Lynne Jones Lane, age 50 of Xenia, OH passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at home. She was born December 5, 1969 in Dayton, Ohio to David and Barbara (Isaac) Nosker. Aimee married Jerry Lane II on March 4, 1994 in Xenia, OH.

Aimee graduated from Troy High School in 1988 and entered the nursing field after graduation. She enjoyed spending time with her four boys and was very active in their school activities. Aimee gathered annually with her childhood friends , maintaining their age old friendships. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her family at the beach. Aimee loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

Aimee is survived by her husband of 26 years, Jerry; four sons, Adam (Jordan) Jones, Jerryd (Shelby) Jones, Jordan (Taylor) Lane and Alexander (Megan) Lane; three grandchildren, Hannah, Madeline and Everleigh; two brothers, David (Michelle) Nosker and Christopher (Sandra) Nosker; father in law, Jerry Lane; a brother in law, Tom (Carrie) Lane; and numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother in law, Faye Lane.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Aimee wishes were to be cremated after her services.

