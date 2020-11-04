1/1
Aimee Lynne Lane
XENIA — Aimee Lynne Jones Lane, age 50 of Xenia, OH passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at home. She was born December 5, 1969 in Dayton, Ohio to David and Barbara (Isaac) Nosker. Aimee married Jerry Lane II on March 4, 1994 in Xenia, OH.

Aimee graduated from Troy High School in 1988 and entered the nursing field after graduation. She enjoyed spending time with her four boys and was very active in their school activities. Aimee gathered annually with her childhood friends , maintaining their age old friendships. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her family at the beach. Aimee loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

Aimee is survived by her husband of 26 years, Jerry; four sons, Adam (Jordan) Jones, Jerryd (Shelby) Jones, Jordan (Taylor) Lane and Alexander (Megan) Lane; three grandchildren, Hannah, Madeline and Everleigh; two brothers, David (Michelle) Nosker and Christopher (Sandra) Nosker; father in law, Jerry Lane; a brother in law, Tom (Carrie) Lane; and numerous other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother in law, Faye Lane.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Aimee wishes were to be cremated after her services.

To leave a memory of Aimee or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
