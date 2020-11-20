1/1
Alice Genevieve Fetters
1921 - 2020
LAURA — Alice Genevieve Fetters, age 98, of Laura, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Englewood Health and Rehab. She was born December 20, 1921, in Montgomery County, Ohio, to her parents Charles & Anna (Montgomery) Weeks.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Eldon Fetters; her parents; her brothers Lloyd Weeks and John Weeks.

She will be missed and remembered by her children and their spouses Larry & Mary Fetters of Union, Joanne Reeds of Idaho, Jane & Tom Warner of Union, Alan & Linda Fetters of Laura; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; numerous great great grandchildren.

Genevieve was a member of the Salem Church of the Brethren and enjoyed sewing and growing roses. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren .

Private family services will be held with interment at Bethel Cemetery.

In lieu of flower, memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
