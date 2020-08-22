TIPP CITY — Alice Maddux, age 85, of Tipp City passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday August 19, 2020.

She was a lifelong Tipp Citian and well loved by her friends and family.

Alice was predeceased by her husband, Gene Maddux, whom she was married to for 60 years, Dr. Edmund and Hazel (Royer) Puterbaugh, and siblings, Geneva Day and Melvin Puterbaugh.

She is survived by children, Cheryl (Kent) Hamon, Powell, Ohio and David (Erica) Maddux, Bay Village Ohio, grandchildren, Erica (Hamon)Griffin, Upper Arlington, Ohio, Alicia (Hamon) Harvey, Powell, Ohio and Cole, Giana and Lane Maddux.

Alice was a 1953 graduate of Tipp City High School and graduated from The Ohio State University with her Bachelor's degree in nursing. She worked in numerous public health and community nursing jobs. She was also the school nurse at Broadway Elementary for a number of years and "patched up" many students of Tipp City! Her last career step took her to becoming the first Executive Director of Hospice of Miami County.

Alice had an amazing spirit and strength to meet all of her health challenges.

She played the organ for 25 years for First Baptist until MS prevented that but she continued on singing in the choir. A celebration of her life will be planned in the future for close family and friends.

Contributions may be made in loving memory to First Baptist Church, Tipp City or the Ohio Buckeye Chapter of National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home 327 W. Main Street, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fringsandbayliff.com