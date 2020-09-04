1/1
Alma A. Clark
PIQUA — Alma A. Clark, 83, of Piqua, passed away at 5:26 a.m. Sunday August 30, 2020 at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born January 22, 1937 in Middleton, England to the late James "Jimmy" and Harriet (Horocks) Green.

She married Richard L. Clark July 7, 1956 in Middleton, England, and he survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Nicole (Anthony) Bayman of Piqua, Lisa Cantrell of Springfield; a son, Randy Clark of Springfield; nine grandchildren, Amber Clark, Melissa (Jason) Love, Nicholas (Jen) Cantrell, Kiel (Rebekah) Cantrell, Whitney Elders, Neil Bayman, Jessica Gearhardt, Jakob (Emily) Bayman, Dramin; and twelve great grandchildren, Jansen, Jestin, Joey, Jace Love, Liam and Chyles Cantrell, Stella and Guyton Cantrell, Jamisen Smith, Dylon Bayman, Lincoln and Lillian Gearhardt. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jack Cantrell.

Alma was a devoted wife for 64 years, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many life long friends here and in England. She enjoyed traveling all over with her family and friends. For many years she and Richard would spend the cold Ohio winters in Long Boat Key, Florida, one of her favorite vacation places!

Alma was blessed with a green thumb. She would spend hours outside tending to her flowers and then sit outback on the deck with a good book. She loved to cook for Richard and her family. Even though she overcooked most things and never made enough for her growing bunch, she never forgot a veggie or dessert. If there was coffee around, Alma was having a cup or two.

She enjoyed meeting with her friends at McDonald's for their frequent coffee dates. She also loved her Thursday afternoon routine, meeting with her English Club girlfriends for lunch. Alma loved her family with her whole heart and will truly be missed by all.

A service to honor her life will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Kazy Hinds officiating. Her family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or one's favorite charity.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
SEP
5
Service
02:00 PM
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
September 4, 2020
The loss of a mother is never easy, but what stays with you keeps her alive in your heart, and that's the loving memories of all you shared together. So sorry for your loss.
Irene Jones
Friend
