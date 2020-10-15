1/1
Alvin R. Fankhauser
PIQUA — Alvin R. Fankhauser, 101, of Piqua passed away peacefully at 4:55 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 in his home. He was born November 3, 1918 in Akron to the late Alvin G. and Eunice (Staib) Fankhauser. He married Jean E. Icenhour July 2, 1946 in Martins Ferry and she preceded him in death November 3, 1979. He then married LaVella Massie in St. Clairsville; she preceded him in death in 1996.

Survivors include two daughters, Holly (Brian) Fankhauser Kendall of Piqua, Suzanne (Fred) Drapp of Villa Hills, Kentucky; one step son, Jerry (Nancy) Massie of Powhatan Point; five grandchildren, Crystal Engle, David (Jenny) Engle, Bradley (Ashley) Drapp, Katherine (Andy) Wenstrup, Brian (Lauren) Drapp; and ten great grandchildren.

Mr. Fankhauser was a graduate of Clarington High School and Elliot Business School. He served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1944 to 1946. He was a past member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Powhatan Point as well as the American Legion Post #228. He worked for nearly 40 years as an accountant for the Ohio Department of Taxation from which he retired. Alvin was a simple man who lived a quiet life; he loved his family, enjoyed working word puzzles, stayed informed with politics and enjoyed watching television and reading.

A graveside service to honor his life will begin at 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery where full military honors will be provided by the Combined Honor Guard. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, Central & Southern Ohio Chapter 1170 Old Henderson Rd. Ste 221, Columbus, OH 43220. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
