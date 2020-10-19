TROY — Ann T. Fulkerson, age 81, of Troy, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 after a brief illness at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on July 6, 1939 in Lexington, KY to the late John M. and Virginia (Dibler) Thorn.

Ann is survived by four children: Kathryn Fulkerson of Marblehead, OH, Karen Holt of Buckeye Lake, OH, Cynthia (Dwayne) Geer of Troy, OH and John (Melanie) Fulkerson of Atlanta, GA; two sisters: Martha Snyder of OK, and Jane (Bob) White of Columbus, OH; seven grandchildren: Ian, Ryan, Brandon and Sarah Geer and Brittany (Mike) LaBoe, Madeline Grace and Ben Fulkerson; three step grandchildren; two great grandchildren; numerous step grandchildren and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of almost 54 years, Edward Fulkerson, sister Sally Brantley, and son-in-law John Holt.

Ann will always be remembered for her strong faith, generosity, selflessness, thoughtfulness and love for her family and friends. She touched many lives through her volunteer work for Partners in Hope, Hospice of Miami County and her active involvement in her church. Ann was a member and Deacon of First Presbyterian Church in Troy; a member of P.E.O and Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Ann had been a schoolteacher and a medical receptionist.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday October 24, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 20 S. Walnut St. Troy, with the Rev. Dr. Frank Rupnik III officiating. The family will receive friends 4-7 PM on Friday October 23, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami County PO Box 502 Troy, Ohio 45373 or Partners in Hope 108 E. Race St. Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.