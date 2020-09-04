1/1
Annabel M. Subler
VERSAILLES — Annabel M. Subler age 103, of Versailles passed away at 12:00 PM on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Versailles Healthcare Center.

Annabel was born May 24, 1917, in Shelby County to the late Ernest A. & Cora V. (Boham) Apple. In addition to her parents, Annabel was also preceded in death by her husband, Basil C. Subler on October 8, 2014, whom she married August 20, 1938; sons, Wayne Subler in infancy and John K. Subler; sisters, Kathryn Apple and June Keller; brothers, Walter, Norbert, James & Ralph Apple.

Annabel is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, James & Diana Subler of Versailles; grandchildren, James Subler Jr. of Greenville, Shane Subler of Washington, D.C., Lucas & Courtney Subler of Versailles and Lauren & Lucas Moeller of Playa Delray, California; great-grandchildren, Ryan Subler, Nathan Subler, Ariel Swerlein, Kathryn Subler, Alex Subler, Maeve Moeller and one expected soon; sisters, Betty Liddy of Piqua and Pauline Berry of Versailles; brother-in-law, Donald "Shorty" Keller of Greenville; sister-in-law, Connie Apple of Versailles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Annabel was a homemaker and was very passionate about gardening. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles, Past President of the Versailles Garden Club where she was active for 25 years and Past President of the Versailles V.F.W. Ladies Auxilary.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends on Thursday morning from 8:30 to 10:00 AM at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Garden Club in Annabel's memory.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in Miami Valley Today from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about your loss. My mom just told me that during WWII, while Basil was in the military, Annabel was a dressmaker and made her several dresses for back to school (early elementary school for mom). She recalled going to their house on N center street and 'standing still' and turning so that Annabel could pin the hems while she talked & visited with my Grandma Pohl. I hope all the years of happy memories help you through these sad days.
Marilyn Wills
Acquaintance
September 1, 2020
September 1, 2020
My heartfelt sympathy to Jim and the family. Growing up in neighborhood, I have many fond memories of Annabel. She was a classy lady. May you find peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Colleen Hiatt Marchal
Friend
