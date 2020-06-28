Ardith "Ardo" Gambrell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ardith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA - Ardith "Ardo" Gambrell, 83, of Piqua, passed away at 7:36 a.m. Saturday June 27, 2020.

She was born April 14, 1937 in Dewitt, Kentucky to the late Clyde and Peggy (Smith) Mills.

She married Charles Lee Gambrell July 8, 1955 in Barbourville, Kentucky, he preceded her in death February 21, 2018.

Survivors include a daughter, Peggy (Jeff Cline) Gambrell of Piqua; two grandchildren, Jessica Gambrell, Scott Hammel; five great grandchildren, Bentley, Brantley, Raeghan, Kaylee, and Charlie; two brothers, Ronnie (Nannie) Mills and Noah (Irene) Mills, and a sister-in-law, Pauline Mills. She was preceded in death by three infant children, six brothers, Charlie Mills, Amos "A.C." (Nancy) Mills, Robert Mills, Granville "Tub" (Linda) Mills, and infants Paul and Ted Mills.

Mrs. Gambrell worked at Evenflo doing various jobs.

She enjoyed walking the mall with Charlie, gardening and cooking for her friends and family. Family was very important to her and she loved to spend time with them.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton OH 45459.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved