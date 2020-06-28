PIQUA - Ardith "Ardo" Gambrell, 83, of Piqua, passed away at 7:36 a.m. Saturday June 27, 2020.

She was born April 14, 1937 in Dewitt, Kentucky to the late Clyde and Peggy (Smith) Mills.

She married Charles Lee Gambrell July 8, 1955 in Barbourville, Kentucky, he preceded her in death February 21, 2018.

Survivors include a daughter, Peggy (Jeff Cline) Gambrell of Piqua; two grandchildren, Jessica Gambrell, Scott Hammel; five great grandchildren, Bentley, Brantley, Raeghan, Kaylee, and Charlie; two brothers, Ronnie (Nannie) Mills and Noah (Irene) Mills, and a sister-in-law, Pauline Mills. She was preceded in death by three infant children, six brothers, Charlie Mills, Amos "A.C." (Nancy) Mills, Robert Mills, Granville "Tub" (Linda) Mills, and infants Paul and Ted Mills.

Mrs. Gambrell worked at Evenflo doing various jobs.

She enjoyed walking the mall with Charlie, gardening and cooking for her friends and family. Family was very important to her and she loved to spend time with them.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton OH 45459.

