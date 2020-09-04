GREENVILLE — Arlene Rasor, Age 97, of Greenville, formerly of Bradford, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community.

She was born May 22, 1923, in Miami County, Ohio, to her parents Hobert Hatfield & Ouida Mae (Hahn) Wick.

She graduated from Bradford High School class of 1941.

On July 25, 1942, she married Leo Emerson Rasor in Greenville, Ohio, and together they shared a life for over 61 years.

Along with her husband, she owned and operated Rasor Plumbing & Heating in Circle Hill.

She was a member of the Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ since 1956, and was active in the Genealogical Society in Miami County and Darke County.

She was a member of the Stillwater Valley Grange, a 4-H leader, and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 80 Women's Axillary.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Rasor in 2003.

She will be missed and remembered by her daughters and son-in-law Patti & Steve Wood of Bradford, Shirley Rasor of Bradford; grandchildren and their spouses Maria Celestino & Mark Gossman of Bradford, Eric & Alicia Wood of Pleasant Hill; great grandchildren Cleo and Illyana.

Graveside services will be held 12:00 PM Monday, August 31, Pleasant Hill Cemetery, with pastor Terri Legge officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 AM Monday at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main Street, Pleasant Hill. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ.

Online memories may be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com.