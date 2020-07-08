1/1
Aurora Gomez Hopkins
URBANA — Aurora Gomez Hopkins, age 41, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away at 7:47 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Springfield Regional Hospital.

Born on October 28, 1978, in San Diego, CA, she is survived by her two beloved children, Jaden and Kylie Hopkins of Urbana; her mother Debra (Slaybaugh) Gomez of St. Paris, and her father, Gary S. Gomez of CA. Aurora is also survived by her brother, Matthew (Ritah Waweru, Liam and Adrian) Gomez of CA, sister, Jessica (Alex, Cullen, Ava, and Olivia) Gall of Fort Collins, CO, the father of her children, Erich Hopkins, and many extended family members and friends.

Her grandparents, Marvin and Mildred Slaybaugh and Ralph and Carmen Gomez, preceded her in death.

Aurora graduated from Miami East High School in 1996 and attended Clark State University. She was formerly employed by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office as a dispatch officer and as a court security deputy.

Aurora was a two time breast cancer survivor and was currently cancer free.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut Street, Saint Paris, Ohio, on Monday, July 13, 2020. The family requires masks to be worn and social distancing be followed.

Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Breast Friends Forever, 8044 Catawba-Mechanicsburg Rd, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. Akins-Shively Funeral Home, St. Paris, Ohio, is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Miami Valley Today from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
(937) 663-4193
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

