TIPP CITY — Mrs. Barbara Grady, age 82, entered into rest on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Richard Grady (Dick), her parents, Forest and Thelma Manson and sister, Naomi (Nonie) Robbins. She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Hudgins (James), grandchildren Molly Recktenwald (Gary) and Kyle Knab (Liz), and 7 great grandchildren, niece, Michelle Robbins Stout Grewe, nephew, Scott Robbins.

Born and raised in Tipp City, Ohio, Mrs. Grady resided in the Augusta, Georgia area for the past 8 years to be near her daughter and grandchildren. While living in the South, she was able to enjoy time with family, making new friends, playing bridge, and attending local concert events.

She was always proud to call Tipp City her home and relished the time she could share stories about life in "Tipp" with new friends.

Mrs. Grady worked many years at a variety of state jobs and as a librarian at the Tipp City Public Library, from which she retired. Her interests and hobbies included working in her garden and, later in life, traveling with her husband. She also was a very avid reader.

Mrs. Grady is dearly missed by family members and friends. Following the delay due to the Corona virus pandemic, she will now be laid to rest at home next to her dear husband, Richard Grady.

Celebration of her life will held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the Tipp City United Methodist Church in the Wesley Room. Friends and family may call between 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM. A private graveside burial will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City, OH.

Arrangements have been entrusted to FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371.

