TIPP CITY — Barbara Jean Miller, age 73, of Tipp City, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Stonespring of Vandalia.

She was born February 11, 1947 to the late Paul & Lillian (Springer) Burris in Dayton, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband Douglas Miller of Tipp City; sons Aaron (Ann Marie) Miller of Dayton and Chris Miller (Darlene Moore) of Hartsburg, MO; grandchildren Caroline and Lauren Miller of Dayton and Kailey and Rylie Miller of Hartsburg, MO and sister Mary (Bob) Edge of Jacksonville, FL.

Barbara was a 1965 Fairborn High School graduate and then came back to be a teacher for Fairborn City Schools at South Elementary and Black Lane Elementary for 35 years where she was a three time Nominee for the Who's Who of Teaching. She also was a member of the Miami Valley Retired Teachers Association and was an advocate for Alzheimer's and Dementia Care and Research.

She was a Hospice Grief Counselor and a volunteer for the Hospice Camp Courageous.

Barbara loved hanging out at activities for the grandchildren.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St, Tipp City, OH 45371.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County or Alzheimer's Association.

Online memories of Barbara may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.