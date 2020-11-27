1/1
Beatrice Ann "Bea" Newman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TROY—Beatrice "Bea" Ann Newman, age 61, of Troy passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton. She was born on April 4, 1959 to Nelson and Lilly Smallenbarger of Troy.

Bea is survived by her husband, Roger L. Newman, whom she was married to for 40 years; her daughter, Rachel (Nathan) Tester of Tipp City; and two grandchildren, Victoria and Sapphire.

Bea loved her family, taking care of her family, being a loving housewife, and gardening. She was an active member of the Tipp City Church of the Nazarene and sang in the church choir. She worked many years as a pre-k and kindergarten teacher; she taught overseas in Germany and Guam, as well as many schools across the U.S. She loved her students and it showed in her preparation of lesson plans, and ultimately in the many students who went on to be successful from the learning foundation she created for each student. Bea loved to travel the world and was able to do that while her husband, Roger, was in the military.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11AM at Fisher- Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Ronald Reynolds officiating. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Miami Valley Today from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY
1124 W MAIN ST
Troy, OH 45373
(937) 335-6161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME - TROY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved