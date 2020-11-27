TROY—Beatrice "Bea" Ann Newman, age 61, of Troy passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Kettering Medical Center in Dayton. She was born on April 4, 1959 to Nelson and Lilly Smallenbarger of Troy.

Bea is survived by her husband, Roger L. Newman, whom she was married to for 40 years; her daughter, Rachel (Nathan) Tester of Tipp City; and two grandchildren, Victoria and Sapphire.

Bea loved her family, taking care of her family, being a loving housewife, and gardening. She was an active member of the Tipp City Church of the Nazarene and sang in the church choir. She worked many years as a pre-k and kindergarten teacher; she taught overseas in Germany and Guam, as well as many schools across the U.S. She loved her students and it showed in her preparation of lesson plans, and ultimately in the many students who went on to be successful from the learning foundation she created for each student. Bea loved to travel the world and was able to do that while her husband, Roger, was in the military.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11AM at Fisher- Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Pastor Ronald Reynolds officiating. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at Riverside Cemetery, Troy. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com .